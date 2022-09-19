Faced with threats from Russia, Elon Musk responded that Starlink is for “peaceful purposes”

Recently, at a United Nations meeting, Russia stated that civil satellites are for them a “legitimate target for retaliation”under the current context that triggered the invasion of that country on Ukraine.

with these statements, which technically include Starlink among the compromised targets, Elon Musk stressed that the satellite internet service offered by his company SpaceX has a solely purpose.

Civilian Satellites as a Military Target: The Russian Threat and Elon Musk’s Response

controversial and provocative russian statement It was issued in the middle of a recent meeting of the United Nations, dedicated to reducing space threats, held on September 12.

At that instance, Konstantin Vorontsov, the chairman of the Russian delegation to the UN, commented: “We would like to underline an extremely dangerous trend that goes beyond the harmless use of outer space technologies and has become apparent during the events in Ukraine. Namely, the use by the United States and its allies of elements of civil infrastructure, including commercial infrastructure, in outer space for military .”.

Being even more specific with his words, the diplomat also said: “It seems that our colleagues do not realize that such actions, in fact, constitute indirect participation in military conflicts. Quasi-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target for retaliation.”.

Starlink, the satellite Internet service offered by SpaceX, although it was not explicitly mentioned in those statements, fits within the profile described by Vorontsov. In addition, the record that the company provided assistance connectivity to Ukraine in February, during the height of the war, is a fact that fuels speculation about its possible categorization as a military target in Russia.

Elon Musk, CEO of the company behind this service, following his habit of using Twitter to issue public statements, limited himself to publishing a tweet what does it say: “Starlink is intended for peaceful use only”later adding the phrase “to help repair the flaw in our stars”in response to the previous message.

Although Starlink is not the only commercially available satellite Internet service, it is currently the top benchmark in this sector, not only because of Musk’s eccentricity, but also because of the high technical level that makes up its proposal and its growing coverage in more and more places on the planet. They have not arisen for nothing international efforts to compete against this company, which has also been under Chinese watch.