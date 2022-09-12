iPhone 14 Plus: pre-orders are disappointing, it does less well than the iPhone 13 mini

Ming Chi Kuo, Apple’s leading supply chain specialist, says that for its first weekend of pre-sales, the results of the 14 (in its “simple” version) are not as good as expected.

According to the TF International Securities analyst (with more than reliable predictions), the results of the first weekend of presales of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be neither worse nor better than the first weekend of presales of the previous generation, the iPhone 13. Even if the orders for the Pro and Pro Max models are more in line with the expectations of the Apple brand, for such a multinational, which aims to increase its profits at all costs, it is a bad result.

If the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have found their audience, the iPhone 14 is therefore lagging behind. The fault may be a very high starting price, which encourages customers to immediately move towards the most expensive models in the range. This strong demand for the Pro models should have the effect of increasing their delivery time (estimated between 5 and 6 weeks). Conversely, the iPhone 14 should be in stores the day of their official marketing, a sign that buyers shun them.

The iPhone 14 Plus underperforms the iPhone 13 mini and third-generation iPhone SE

Lasting disaffection would mean the slowdown in production of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, a phenomenon already seen at the start of the year with the iPhone 13 mini and the third generation iPhone SE. A drop in orders from the company’s subcontractors would further harm an industry already under strain due to the lack of components and their very high prices.

That said, all is not bad for the Cupertino company. Its most expensive smartphones are always more successful: so far, pre-orders of iPhone 14 Pro Max are higher than those of iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to Ming Chi Kuo, demand for Apple’s most expensive models should be strong through the end of the year. Not everyone can afford an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, especially since the price of the iPhone 14 varies by country. If the iPhone 14 does not achieve the expected success by then, it is very likely that the company will significantly reduce the manufacture of iPhone 14 before the end of the year, to the chagrin of its subcontractors.

Source: Medium