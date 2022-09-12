iPhone 14, its battery is the most expensive ever | Replacement prices

Now that the new iphone 14 have officially entered the pre-order phase for a few days now, we have seen that the top-of-the-range models are having the most success, namely iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, despite the prices having risen a lot compared to the basic models which in fact remained unchanged compared to those of last year.
But what hasn’t remained unchanged is the asking price for battery replacement, which apparently increased by 43% according to the dollar prices shared by 9to5Mac. Last year the change of the battery of any model was and remains of 69 dollars (49 dollars for the iPhone SE), while for the new iPhone 14 we are talking about 99 dollars, which on balance leads to the percentage mentioned above.
The asking price, apparently, applies to any of the four new models and although the capacity of the new batteries has significantly increased, the price increase appears far greater when viewed in percentage. What is the cause? At the moment it is not known but it is worth remembering that the prices indicated only apply to replacements made outside of the warranty or AppleCare + coverageas in the event of a malfunction within the terms of coverage the new battery will be supplied and installed free of charge.
Speaking of the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, did you know that the photos taken in ProRAW at the highest quality occupy about three times the space of those of the previous model?
