iPhone 14, its battery is the most expensive ever | Replacement prices

Now that the new 14 have officially entered the pre-order phase for a few days now, we have seen that the top-of-the-range models are having the most success, namely iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, despite the having risen a lot compared to the basic models which in fact remained unchanged compared to those of last year.

But what hasn’t remained unchanged is the asking price for replacement, which apparently increased by 43% according to the dollar prices shared by 9to5Mac. Last year the change of the battery of any model was and remains of 69 dollars (49 dollars for the iPhone SE), while for the new iPhone 14 we are talking about 99 dollars, which on balance leads to the percentage mentioned above.