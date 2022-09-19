iPhone 14 passes JerryRigEverything’s endurance tests very well

14 (the standard model, with 6.1 “diagonal display) under the clutches of for the traditional resistance test: the new smartphone from Apple does not show major differences with the previous generation model, as we have already seen in various other locations, so we can say that even from the point of view of tests there are no particular surprises. The smartphone turns out to be extremely solid and compact, and not even the bend test moves it in a tangible way.

The YouTuber reiterates the goodness of the Ceramic Shield coating for the glass, which is significantly more resistant than the various Gorilla Glass to scratches with the tip of level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale; in fact it seems even more effective than the sapphire crystal coating adopted for the rear cameras. For the rest, the test with the lighter irreparably damages the display, as is the practice for OLED panels.

For this particular smartphone, however, it will be very interesting to understand what will happen with the teardown. While iPhone 14 looks identical from the outside to its predecessor, Apple is said to have made a significant structural change, and the rear panel can now be removed with significant ease. This results in a drastic cut in the cost of replacing the component itself compared to the iPhone 13 – but also the same iPhone 14 Pro (follow our Live Battery today!) Which still uses the traditional system. Note that the display should continue to be removable separately. The iFixit guys have already confirmed this important change, in the right direction when it comes to the right to repair, but we are also waiting for the analysis of “Jerry” for some more details.