iPhone 14: Open orders and deliveries on September 16

After its excellent launch, new devices such as the 14, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro, are fully available for you to pre-order through the Apple Store app or also in the Apple Store Online. The new generation of iPhone was finally announced just a few days ago, having many updates. These range from camera hardware to satellite connectivity, among many other really interesting ones.

So you can reserve your iPhone 14

Now that all customers have the door open to reserve their new model, all that remains is to understand how to place the order. orders%20now%20open%2C%20first%20 %20on%20 %2016%20-%209to5Mac&txt=Apple%20Store%20app%20or%20Apple%20Store%20Online">You will only have to go directly to the Apple Store app or also enter the Apple Store Online. It is practically a habit for the company, to disconnect the Apple Store for a while so that the last preparations in the orders are finished. It should be noted that it is not to worry, because it does not take long to return.

However, should you need to access your pre-order more efficiently, just go to the Apple Store app. Since the store takes a few minutes less to return if it is offline.

iPhone models

Remember that pre-orders will be available on all the different brands like the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You can mainly find the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models that integrate improvements for the main camera, as well as satellite connectivity, autofocus on the main camera, among others. Although, the iPhone 14 Plus may have the relevant improvements, especially due to the price of less than $1,000 with a larger screen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, maintain much more laudable features compared to past generations. Now these teams offer Dynamic Island, leaving out the notch. Now the addition of Dynamic Island features Face ID, as well as more front-facing camera hardware and is even interactive with the status bar next to the device’s system.

In addition, both Pro models have a new 48 MP main camera, improving its efficiency thanks to the A16 chip, the always-on screen, satellite connectivity and other options.

Advance deliveries for the new iPhone 14 in almost all its ranges will be made until Friday, September 16. While those of the iPhone 14 Plus will be up to on Friday, October 7.