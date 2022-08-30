iPhone 14, new rumors on displays, cameras and satellite telephony

In the past few hours, a lot of new have emerged regarding Apple’s next smartphones, the 14, which will be unveiled on Wednesday 7 September during the “Far Out” event, relating to design, specifications and more particular details. We summarize below by points.

NEW ULTRAWIDE SENSOR FOR PRO

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the two Pro models of the iPhone 14 will feature a new sensor for the ultra-wide-angle camera. We don’t know exactly what sensor it will be, but the source says it will be wider: the pixels will go from 1 to 1.4 micrometers. The suppliers of the various camera components will be Sony (sensor), LG Innotek (lenses and body), Minebea and Largan (both for the autofocus system). Apparently the prices of these components have increased significantly compared to last year (respectively: + 70%, + 40%, + 45%).

SATELLITE TELEPHONY STILL IN POSSIBLE

Also according to Kuo, Apple would complete the development of satellite telephony hardwarewhich would allow the device to communicate even from areas not covered by the cellular network (therefore very useful in emergency situations and difficulties), for a year already; however, there would be no agreement with the operators to develop a sustainable business model. On a practical level, it even seems that satellite connectivity could have already arrived with the iPhone 13; the only obstacle would be to get all interested parties to agree. The issue is much more delicate than it seems: satellite networks are usually global, which means the involvement in negotiations of multiple countries, each with their own laws and regulations. Google Maps returns to the Apple Watch three years later

MAINLY SAMSUNG DISPLAY

Ross Young of DSCC predicts that once again the vast majority of panels for the new iPhones will be supplied to Samsung: in fact, the South Korean giant will have about 82% of shares. The remaining 18% will be provided by LG (12%) and the Chinese BOE (6%). Apparently, LG is struggling to fulfill orders: unspecified technical difficulties are cited. BOE, on the other hand, is not having any problems whatsoever, but the source said it is only dealing with the panels for the two non-Pro models.





Samsung’s shares are essentially identical to those it had last year with the iPhone 13: they drop by just one percentage point. According to Young’s estimates, 1.8 million panels came out of display factories in June, 5.35 million in July, over 10 million in August and over 16.5 million in September. This means that for the first three months of sales, Apple should have at least 34 million iPhones available.

NEW VIDEO CONCEPT OF IPHONE 14 PRO