Windows 11 22H2: New release preview gives insight into progress

Developers are moving forward with the Windows 11 22H2 release expected in the fall. Microsoft has now published build 22621.457 in the Release Preview Insider channel. The version includes some new features, improvements and fixes bugs.

New function

It is not a security update, Microsoft explains in the message. Among the highlights of the innovations, the manufacturer lists, among other things, that the developers have expanded the possibilities of the antivirus solution Microsoft Defender to detect and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks. In addition, Windows now compresses files regardless of their size when Server Message Block (SMB) compression is enabled.

The developers also want to have improved memory replication over low bandwidths or overloaded wide area networks (WAN). In the settings under security and privacy enables logging of usage history of the following devices: camera, microphone, calls, messages, contacts, screenshots and apps as well as the music library.

In addition, the programmers have fixed some errors in the previous pre-release version of Windows 11 22H2. This includes, for example, that Windows sometimes displayed tablet mode functions even though the device used did not have a touchscreen.

Bug fixes in Windows

They also fixed bugs that caused some application windows to show empty areas in the task preview. Likewise, the error code 0x80070026, which occasionally appeared when copying files from network drives, no longer occurs.

The Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) might leak tokens after installing the June 14 updates or later. To do this, however, the device had to run a special form of Service for User (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service as a network service.

Microsoft lists many other minor bug fixes in the message linked above.

Name change of Windows releases

On Twitter, the user XenoPanther recently discovered the name “Windows 11 2022 Update” in the automatically running “Get Started” app after installing the computer.

This fuels speculation that Microsoft is moving away from the current naming scheme, which leads to less catchy results like “22H2”. However, this could fit in with the fact that Microsoft only wants to publish function updates annually in the future.