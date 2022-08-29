iPhone 14 could increase the charging speed: from 18 W to 30

There are now a few days left before the arrival of the 14, but there is still time for the latest rumors: what we report today is that the new generation of Melafonini adopt a technology faster than the 18W one seen so far, and switch to 30 W. Apparently the third-party charger manufacturers have already sent the first models with these specifications and the express declaration of compatibility with the iPhone to the media. Unfortunately attached there is also the reconfirmation of the Lightning port – no USB-C even this year, despite the European obligation is getting closer and closer.

Note that the source speaks generically of “iPhone 14 series”thus suggesting that the novelty will apply to all four models, and will not be a prerogative of only the most prestigious Pro models. However, it is better not to draw too definitive conclusions at this stage, even if it is worth remembering that it had emerged already with the iPhone 13 Pro Max the undeclared capacity to charge at 27 W.