iPhone 14 could increase the charging speed: from 18 W to 30

There are now a few days left before the arrival of the iphone 14, but there is still time for the latest rumors: what we report today is that the new generation of Melafonini could adopt a charging technology faster than the 18W one seen so far, and switch to 30 W. Apparently the third-party charger manufacturers have already sent the first models with these specifications and the express declaration of compatibility with the iPhone to the media. Unfortunately attached there is also the reconfirmation of the Lightning port – no USB-C even this year, despite the European obligation is getting closer and closer.
Note that the source speaks generically of “iPhone 14 series”thus suggesting that the novelty will apply to all four models, and will not be a prerogative of only the most prestigious Pro models. However, it is better not to draw too definitive conclusions at this stage, even if it is worth remembering that it had emerged already with the iPhone 13 Pro Max the undeclared capacity to charge at 27 W.
Based on the many rumors that have emerged so far, it is expected that Apple will try to this year differentiate the two Pro models more markedly from the standard ones – although they will line up as diagonal and overall size. The iPhone Pro will in fact be the only ones equipped with a new generation Apple A SoC, while the other two models will use practically the same as the iPhone 13, even if produced on a more refined process and therefore more efficient from a thermal and energy point of view. Furthermore, on the basic models the notch will continue to remain, while on the newer models it will pass to the double hole in the display.
The presentation event will be held next Wednesday, September 7th. The eighth generation of Apple Watch is also expected in the company of the new iPhones; and a completely new model will probably arrive, called Apple Watch Pro.