This is the first comprehensive WhatsApp shopping experience

goal just introduced the “end-to-end” on WhatsApp. By integrating JioMart, the e-commerce company of Jio Platforms, users in India will now be able to shop for groceries directly from the popular messaging app, without leaving the app.

This means that users will be able to browse the entire JioMart product catalog, select the products to add them to the shopping cart, and finally proceed to checkout, all from WhatsApp.



To start, All they need to do is send “Hi” as a text message to a JioMart number to start having the shopping experience for groceries within WhatsApp.

On the way to becoming the next WeChat

This is a advancing the ambitions of Meta’s popular messaging platform, taking steps towards the model offered by WeChat todayhaving a range of services oriented to the day to day of the users.

And India is one of their biggest WhatsApp markets in the world, with more than 400 million users available in that market, so Meta will have an experience that will be useful in the event of expanding integrated shopping experiences in the rest of the world as a way of monetizing the servicegiven the problems Meta is facing in integrating ads into the app.

According to a statement from Mark Zuckerberg:

Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp – people can now shop for groceries from JioMart directly in a chat. Business messaging is an area of ​​real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the way people and businesses communicate for years to come.

And according to Meta:

The launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes with opportunities to connect in new ways, driving economic growth in the country.

This launch marks the beginning of future experiences users will see on the popular messaging app, including globally, and if it follows WeChat’s lead, other shopping experiences such as buying tickets to shows may also appear. or to obtain vacation destinations, for example.

More information: Target