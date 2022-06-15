iPad 2022: A14 chip, 5G and USB-C port, we know more about Apple’s next tablet

Apple should unveil by the end of the year a new generation of iPad, its affordable tablet. Before its launch, we already know a little more about its technical characteristics, and these promise to be quite different from the previous year.

After a ninth generation iPad released at the end of last year, Apple should unveil a tenth generation within a few months with an even more interesting technical data sheet. Our colleagues from 9to5mac have managed to collect dInformation on the technical characteristics of the new generation of Apple tablets.

According to their sources, the new affordable tablet is expected to be powered by an A14 chipthe same that we find in the fourth generation iPad Air or in the iPhone 12 of 2020. It promises to be around 30% more efficient than the A13 chip of current iPads, but will above all return the tablet compatible with 5G networks. This will be a first for an Apple product under 400 euros.

The iPad 2022 will abandon the Lightning port for USB-C

9to5mac reveals above all that the next Apple tablet will finally abandon the proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C. It was the last tablet to use the port from Apple, as the iPad Pro started using USB-C in 2018, the iPad Air in 2020 and the iPad mini in 2021.

This switch to USB-C should allow the tablet to take advantage of faster transfer rates, but also to be compatible with more external displays such as Apple’s Studio Display. At the screen level, the tenth generation iPad is expected to use a Retina display with the same definition as the iPad Air. So the diagonal of the screen could be upgraded to 10.5 or 10.9 inchesa little more than the current 10.2 inches.

As was the case the previous year, the new iPad model is expected to be unveiled at Keynote in September, during which the company will also lift the veil on the upcoming iPhone 14s. It is expected that the price of the tablet will remain quite similar to the previous generation, which had been marketed from 389 euros.

Source : 9to5Mac