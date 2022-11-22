iOS 16: the Flighty app can now display your flight information in Airplane mode

One of the first apps compatible with Live Activities in iOS 16 is the Flighty app, which provides live flight information, among other things. Now, thanks to a new update, the app can provide its real-time data even in airplane mode.

As you may know, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with an exclusive feature via this new pill design: the Dynamic Island. This dynamic island can display live information relating to your various applications such as the music you listen to on Spotify or even the scores of matches in real time.

In addition, the apple brand had made it known that developers could take advantage of the Live Activities feature to allow their applications to display information directly on the Dynamique Island. For the moment, only a few apps have integrated the Live Activities API. Among them, we find Carrot Weather (weather), SmartGym (Health and Sport), or even Soor which offers a different user experience for Apple Music subscribers.

Everyone’s asking how @FlightyApp‘s Airplane Mode works: 1. Plane WiFi allows iMessage

2. Guess what else uses that protocol? new Live Activities

3. So, send LA updates (max 4kb payload!) and have app load *that* data Presto! The app updates via Live Activities 😎 – by @ifrins pic.twitter.com/oThVYDBna7 —Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) November 21, 2022

The Flighty app displays live flight data, even in Airplane mode

But in this article we will dwell on Flighty, an app that provides the user with real-time monitoring of data relating to their flight, such as delays or boarding gate changes. However, the developers have just released a new update. This patch brings a new tool to the application.

Indeed, it is now possible to obtain real-time information on board, and even if your iPhone is in airplane mode! Until then, users could only view estimated data. To have accurate and live data, it was necessary to pay for Wi-Fi access on board the device.

This is no longer the case. Just connect to the free in-flight Wi-Fi. How does it work ? As Ryan Jones, developer of Flighty, explains on Twitter, free Wi-Fi on most airlines makes it possible to use iMessage for free. Gold, Live Activities in iOS 16.1 are updated using the same protocol as iMessage. In fact, Flighty can update the information provided live by exploiting the free Wi-Fi of the airlines.

