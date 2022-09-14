iOS 16 pays attention to the environment: what is Clean Energy Charging and how it works

iOS 16 is already available for download for iPhone 8 and later models, with the new operating system many new functions have been introduced – you can find them all HERE in our dedicated article -, others are expected by the end of the year. Between these iCloud Shared Photo Library for family sharing of photos through a separate iCloud library, Live Activities to receive information of various kinds in real time on the lock screen, Matter as a new standard for smart home connectivity e . The latter function is completely unpublished and will initially arrive only in the United States but still deserves a little study to better understand what it is.

WHAT’S THIS

Unfortunately, Apple has not elaborated on the subject, at least until now. Yet the function appears to be quite important, developed for reduce the carbon footprint smartphone being charged. Analyzing the iOS 16 code, some details have emerged on how it works.

In the press release with which Apple announced the availability of iOS 16 earlier this week we read (at the bottom):

HOW DOES IT WORK

Clean Energy Charging collects the values ​​of local carbon emissions from the databases of the authorities for monitoring the network. These are in turn crossed with the forecast emissions data in order to set the optimal time for recharging based on the information collected.

In practice, the operating system will start charging the iPhone only when the electricity grid is not overloaded and the greatest amount of clean energy is made available. So with Clean Energy Charging iOS 16 is able to reduce the impact on the environment of the charging phase by automatically recognizing the moment in which there is a substantial amount of energy produced from renewable sources on the network.

iPhone already integrates eco-efficiency functions, albeit different from this which will be introduced by the end of the year. Just think of Optimized loading:

To reduce battery wear, iPhone learns from your daily charging habits and waits for you to use it again to charge over 80%.

The option can be turned on or off by following the path Settings> Battery> Battery status> Optimized charging. In this case, the battery is preserved, while in the other it is intended to contribute to the reduction of the consumption of electricity produced from non-renewable sources.