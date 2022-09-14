The solar system in 3D, from the mobile and with Augmented Reality

If you want to focus in the middle of the room and see how the Moon appears in all its splendor, now we have it easier.

In the same way that Google allows us to put wild animals on the screen when we search for them on google.com, now we can also see planets of the system just by searching for them.

It is the result of collaboration between NASA and Google Arts & Culture, organizations that have decided to include more than sixty 3D models of planets, satellites and space artifacts within the Google search engine.

When we use google.com, we can find information about the planet or artifact, and by clicking on the 3D view, we can put it inside our house, as shown in this short video that I have prepared for you:

They comment on the Google blog that these 3D annotations will include cells, physics concepts, and other educational models in the future.

The objective is to be able to explore the solar system in a more attractive way, getting closer to elements and events that are not so well known, such as Neptune’s diamond showers, as well as scenarios that frequently appear in the press, such as the rocky surface of Mars.

They also include images taken by the Hubble telescope, and tell us details of what is being shown from the Mars Perseverance rover about our neighbor in the solar system.