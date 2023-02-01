iOS 16.2, Apple withdraws the signature: stop the downgrade from iOS 16.3

One week to evaluate the latest version of iOS, 16.3, and decide whether to go back to the previous one. From today no more downgrade to iOS 16.2, Apple stopped signing it, so iPhone would no longer recognize it as a valid OS. But for those who have an iPhone 14 Pro Max it’s not a big limitation, it would mean going back to living with those green lines on the display that had suggested a production problem and instead it was only the “fault” of iOS 16.2.

Stop signing iOS 16.2 therefore, from now on the only iOS 16 release that can be installed on an iPhone (among the compatible ones, of course) is iOS 16.3 until the next version arrives, on which, however, we have no indications of any kind since the betas aren’t even out. One week to evaluate the latest version of the operating system is short, it doesn’t allow you to have an exhaustive overview of any small and large bugs.

The journey of iOS 16.2 is there to prove it. It seemed like a release like many others, and instead several iPhone 14 Pro Maxs encountered the problem of lines on the display and someone even complained of a shorter autonomy than the previous version on all iPhone models. The more experienced would have gladly returned to iOS 16.1.2, yet Apple blocked the signing and all that remained was to wait for iOS 16.3. Which now seems free of major bugs, but it’s too early to tell.