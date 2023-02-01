HomeTech GiantsAppleApple is preparing a giant MacBook Pro with a foldable screen for...

Apple is preparing a giant MacBook Pro with a foldable screen for 2025

Several years after Samsung and other manufacturers, Apple is preparing its entry into the foldable device market well, but it will still take a few years until 2025.

A few days ago there were several reports of a foldable iPad, which would be released in 2024. Renowned journalist Mark Gurman was quick to deny the rumor, and analyst Ross Young provided more details regarding the Apple calendar. According to him, the company’s first foldable device won’t be an iPad or iPhonebut a laptop.

However, we have been hearing about a foldable iPhone, and even a clamshell iPhone, for several years now. Other reports had even mentioned a rollable iPad for 2024, but no tablet or foldable smartphone would currently be in the boxes at Apple.

Apple’s first foldable device will be a MacBook

Ross Young, who is generally very well informed, announces that he has heard that Apple is preparing a MacBook Pro like no othersince it will be equipped witha giant 20.5-inch foldable screen. This device was expected by 2026, but Apple would eventually plan to launch its foldable laptop in 2025.

Ross Young, like Mark Gurman, is one of a small handful of people who very rarely get it wrong, so Apple fans will probably delighted to see the American giant catch up on this segment. Apple will be far from the first to offer foldable laptops, since Asus had for example already launched its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, and Lenovo its ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Apple’s giant MacBook Pro will therefore probably be quite similar to what its competitors are already offering. It will probably bea large foldable screen whose lower part turns into a keyboard when foldedand the screen will be usable with an external keyboard when unfolded.

Obviously, it is still too early to be sure, but we imagine that the analyst will quickly give new information on the product over the next few months, particularly with regard to the technical characteristics of the screen or on the hinge. Since these laptops are meant to be folded and unfolded more often than traditional devices, Apple will need to ensure that the hinge will be strong enough to ensure a long life.

