Intel May Re-Release 13th Gen Core for Desktops in 2023 Without “Ultra” Nomenclature

Intel may adopt a new strategy for its 2023 lineup of processors. Although it has confirmed that its chips will have a new nomenclature with the next lineup for notebooks, the hardware giant may “recycle” some 13th generation models, including their classic names — Core i3 and Core i5, for example. Rumors indicate that the company will relaunch the 13th generation Core with minor improvements to continue the line of desktop and notebook hardware in 2023. Now, according to schedules revealed by leakers of the Bilibili this Friday (16), the chips will be treated as the “14th generation”, aligning with the “Meteor Lake” family.

The relaunch of these chips—known as the Raptor Lake "Refresh"—should bring higher clock frequencies and support for faster memory. This should apply to models for desktop (series "S") and for high-performance notebooks (series "HX"), while the other segments would adopt new technologies and the nomenclature "Core Ultra". The core, architecture and lithography configurations of the re-released processors must be the same as the original version. As a result, in 2023, it is possible that we will have: Raptor Lake-S Refresh for Desktops (Core i9-14900K, Core i5-14600…)

(Core i9-14900K, Core i5-14600…) Raptor Lake-HX Refresh for Laptops (Core i9-14900HX, Core i7-14850HX…)

(Core i9-14900HX, Core i7-14850HX…) Meteor Lake-U, -P and -H for notebooks (Core Ultra 7 1003H…) The revised versions for desktops should be released in mid-October with models unlocked for overclocking. The cheapest processors, but without overclocking support, should be launched from November.

The leak claims that the Revised lineup will debut a brand new processor 20 cores, 8 high performance units and 12 low consumption units. It is possible that this model will be presented as Core i7. All re-released chips will be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket of 600 and 700 series motherboards.

15th Gen Core, Xeon W-2500 and W-3500 in 2024

For those waiting for more significant improvements in desktop processors, it will be necessary to wait until 2024, the year in which Intel should finally announce the launch of the 15th generation Core (codenamed “Arrow Lake”) with a new core architecture, improvements of GPU and the Intel 20A Lithograph. - Advertisement - These chips will be compatible with the new LGA 1851 socket and will use a chiplets which, according to rumors, will have one of its blocks produced with TSMC’s 3-nanometer lithography. There are those who say that the line will have processors with up to 40 cores, but the manufacturer has not yet confirmed these details.

Finally, the manufacturer is expected to introduce Xeon W-2500 and Xeon W-3500 as its new high-performance desktop processor (HEDT) lines that will replace the Xeon W-2400 and Xeon W-3400, launched in February 2023 All we know so far is that this line will be compatible with W790 motherboards. Intel has not yet clarified its plans for 2023, so it is necessary to interpret all leaks with caution, since the products may undergo several changes before they are officially presented by the brand.

