Snapchat has a plan not to sink

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20tiene%20un%20plan%20para%20no%20hundirse&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F09%2Fel-plan-de-snapchat-para-no-hundirse%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, has addressed the employees of the platform to convey his plans to avoid the debacle of a company. And it is Snapchat has recently been forced to lay off 20% of its workforce and cancel various projects due to the dismal performance of its business.

Snapchat CEO wants users to reach 450 million by the end of 2023

A debacle in which its value has gone from 130,000 million dollars to just 20,000 million dollars in just a few months. Despite the bad situation, Spiegel expresses his conviction that they will be able to overcome the difficulties and grow their user base during the next year.

In a lengthy internal document (around 4,000 words) sent to Snapchat employees on September 6, Spiegel points to a 30% growth in users to reach 450 million of them by the end of 2023. This would allow revenues to be increased next year to reach 6,000 million dollars, of which 350 million would come exclusively from paid subscriptions to the platform.

- Advertisement -

This premium mode, Snapchat Plus, which introduces some exclusive features, is currently on track to reach 4 million subscribers, a figure that could be achieved by the end of 2022. SpYoegel acknowledges that they have not been able to adapt to the complicated international situation (invasion of Ukraine by Russia, rising inflation, rising energy prices…) while committing to adapting to the new era that has begun in this political, social and economic context.

One of the sectors to which Spiegel points to achieve this growth in users is that of the age range between 30 and 40 years, in addition to reinforcing the links of the content with the local community while promoting the use, increasingly popular , of augmented reality filters.