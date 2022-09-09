iPhone 14, is the day of pre-orders: they are also arriving on Amazon

A few days after the presentation of the new s, Apple is preparing to open pre- on its official website starting from 14:00when it will be possible to buy the new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Obviously the store of the Cupertino house will not be the only one to open the dance, since the iPhone 14 will be also available on as was the case with all the new Apple Watches.

Of the 4 models coming, we remember that only the Plus version will arrive late (in October), while all the other models will be available for purchase starting September 16, so shipments for pre-orders should be in time to receive them on day one. - Advertisement - With regard to the news included in the new iPhoneswe point out that the basic series – the one consisting of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus – brings with it very few innovations, which can be summarized in the support for satellite connectivitythe front camera with autofocusthe new ones sensors dedicated to the recognition of accidents and the new photographic pipeline Photonic Engine. As a novelty compared to iPhone 13 (here the review) we also find the A15 Bionic SoC with 5-core GPU and 6 GB of RAM (against the 4 cores and 4 GB of last year), the same present on the iPhone 13 Pro (still very current).

Apple iPhone 14 Apple vs Ericsson: the SEP patents acquired by Intel come out 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm

6.1 inches – 2532×1170 px Apple iPhone 14 Plus - Advertisement - 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm

6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px Apple iPhone 14 Pro 71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm

6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px - Advertisement - Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px Click here for the complete comparison »

The juicier changes are reserved for the Pro models, which will introduce the new design based on Dynamic Islandthe main camera from 48 MegaPixela significantly brighter display – up to 2,000 nits outdoors -, the display Always Onthe chip A16 Bionic at 4 nm (which seems to promise very well) and obviously also all the other exclusive news of the 14 series. As soon as they become available, you will find below direct links to Amazon for the individual models.