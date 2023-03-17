How to change “For You” tab on TikTok

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps around the world thanks to its ability to connect users with engaging and entertaining content, and one of the key features that sets TikTok apart from other social media platforms is the feed for you which uses an algorithm to recommend content to users based on their interests and previous behavior on the app.

Feed Para Ti’s recommendations come from the application of a content selection algorithm that matches the interests and hobbies of the user.

For those moments in which the recommendations from the operation of the algorithm do not seem relevant or do not offer a sufficient variety of topics, TikTok allows you to activate a function that displays the content of the For You Feed as if the user had just signed up for TikTok which means that the platform’s recommendation system will begin to show more content based on new interactions that occur from the moment you activate this function.

- Advertisement -

It is thus a function that, in practice, works as a reset of preferences and interests that the user had shown up to that moment with their interactions on the platform.

More control over content

In addition to this new feature, TikTok also offers users a series of content controls to configure their experience on the platform. Users can automatically filter videos that use specific hashtags or phrases in their For You Feed and say “not interested” to skip future videos from a certain creator or that use a certain sound. It is important to note that activating the update does not override any settings that has already been chosen does not affect followed accounts.

TikTok is constantly working to provide a safe and engaging viewing experience for its users. The platform removes content that violates its guidelines, such as those that promote self-harm or eating disorders, and makes content that is not appropriate for a broad audience unrecommended on Feed For You.

In addition, TikTok minimizes recommendations for topics that may have a negative impact if viewed repeatedly and filters complex or adult-themed content from teen accounts through the ratings system. Content Levels.

- Advertisement -

Launched earlier this year, this system has already had a significant impact on the viewing experience for teens. In the first two months of the year, for example, more than 65,000 videos about cosmetic surgery were excluded from the viewing experience of adolescents thanks to Content Levels. These efforts show TikTok’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its users, and its willingness to innovate and evolve to improve the experience on the platform.

One of the examples in terms of adapting the content to the user experience and the protection of minors was the addition of adult content to TikTok, after verifying the user’s age.