Instagram: Exclusion possible for individual words and hashtags

Instagram is once again tinkering with the options to improve the feed for users. This time it should be of interest that you can exclude keywords, and emojis in the future. For example, images related to pregnancy and babies could be displayed while excluding everything related to miscarriages. Interest in healthy food and associated hashtags, yes, hashtags associated with anorexia and other eating disorders, no. Certainly no rabbit holes can be completely closed with the option, but it increases the chance of avoiding some abysses.

In Instagram’s announcement, the benefit goes like this: “You can use this feature if you see something that isn’t relevant to you, or if something used to be of interest to you but isn’t anymore.” However, the exclusion procedure is still in a test phase and is not available to all users. A similar function was recently introduced by main competitor Tiktok.

Uninteresting content but no formats

The second new way to see less trash is to simultaneously select multiple images in the explorer feed and mark them as “not interesting”. These should then disappear immediately and no more similar posts will be displayed. So far, it could take some time for Instagram to implement the deselection of content. In addition, the single click on images and videos to tag them was a little more tedious than selecting a row at once.

After a small uproar recently broke out in the Instagram and influencer world when the platform urged users to watch more of the short videos on reels and also shoot them, the current blog post says: “We prefer posts from which we think you’ll like them – but we understand we’re not always right.” Here are tips for tailoring the feed to your interests. However, they refer to the content and not to the formats. One tip is the “Snooze” button: if you select it, no more suggested posts will be displayed for 30 days.

Under the hashtag MakeInstagramInstagramAgain, numerous users posted that they want to see more pictures again instead of videos, and more content that friends and pages they follow are posting instead of suggested posts.



