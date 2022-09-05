Official Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: ultra resistant, light and with integrated S Pen

- Advertisement -

Samsung today presented Galaxy Tab Pro, new generation of the rugged tablet (see Active3 which dates back two years or the Tab Active Pro from 2019) with military grade resistance MIL-STD-810H and IP68. With this new device, the South Korean company wants to meet the needs above all of those mainly carries out outdoor activities and on the go – the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote working – offering a solution that serves productivity.



SUPER DURABLE WITH AN EYE ON PRODUCTIVITY

For this reason the tablet is, yes, resistant to drops up to 1.2 meters (with the protective cover), but it is also easily transportable thanks to the weight of 674 grams and the thickness of 10.2 mm. And it is just as easily customizable starting from the sensitivity of the touchscreen protected by Gorilla Glass 5 which can be calibrated according to whether it is used with or without gloves, up to assigning specific functions to the keys so you can quickly launch an app or access a tool.

For the job, Samsung has thought of several solutions:

touch sensitivity customization

key customization

maximum volume increased to be able to hear the audio even in noisy environments (a construction site, for example)

specific accessories, such as cases with stands or straps, charging bases, covers with keyboard, barcode scanners

possibility to connect the tablet to an external display via Samsung DeX or to use it in Standalone mode to emulate the desktop interface

Knox Suite for easier device configuration, management and analysis

compatibility with S Pen ( )

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is equipped with 5G Sub6 connectivity, WiFi 6, NFC and POS, the battery is replaceable and can be quickly recharged via the POGO dock (sold separately). The tablet will receive

up to 5 years of security patches

3 years of major update

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 10.1 “1920×1200 LCD

10.1 “1920×1200 LCD processor: octa-core with 6nm process

octa-core with 6nm process memory: 4 / 64GB or 6 / 128GB, expandable internal memory up to 1TB

4 / 64GB or 6 / 128GB, expandable internal memory up to 1TB connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, POGO Pin, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, POGO Pin, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS dual SIM: no (in Europe)

no (in Europe) S Pen: yes, integrated

yes, integrated fingerprint sensor: Home button

Home button customization: via Active Key

via Active Key protection and resistance: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Inbox Protective Cover

Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Inbox Protective Cover OS: Android 12 with One UI

Android 12 with One UI audio: Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones

Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones safety: Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox battery: 7.600mAh removable

7.600mAh removable cameras: front: 8MP, f / 2.0 rear: 13MP, f / 1.9, AF, LED flash

dimensions and weight: 242.9×170.2×10.2mm for 674g (with protective cover + S Pen the weight is 833g)

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro will be available on the European market starting from September at a price not yet communicated.