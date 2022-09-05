Official Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: ultra resistant, light and with integrated S Pen

galaxy-z-fold-4-how-strong-is-the-hinge-here-is-the-jre-test/">Samsung today presented Galaxy Tab active4 Pro, new generation of the rugged tablet (see Active3 which dates back two years or the Tab Active Pro from 2019) with military grade resistance MIL-STD-810H and IP68. With this new device, the South Korean company wants to meet the needs above all of those mainly carries out outdoor activities and on the go – the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote working – offering a solution that serves productivity.
SUPER DURABLE WITH AN EYE ON PRODUCTIVITY
For this reason the tablet is, yes, resistant to drops up to 1.2 meters (with the protective cover), but it is also easily transportable thanks to the weight of 674 grams and the thickness of 10.2 mm. And it is just as easily customizable starting from the sensitivity of the touchscreen protected by Gorilla Glass 5 which can be calibrated according to whether it is used with or without gloves, up to assigning specific functions to the keys so you can quickly launch an app or access a tool.
For the job, Samsung has thought of several solutions:
- touch sensitivity customization
- key customization
- maximum volume increased to be able to hear the audio even in noisy environments (a construction site, for example)
- specific accessories, such as cases with stands or straps, charging bases, covers with keyboard, barcode scanners
- possibility to connect the tablet to an external display via Samsung DeX or to use it in Standalone mode to emulate the desktop interface
- Knox Suite for easier device configuration, management and analysis
- compatibility with S Pen (Integrated)
Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is equipped with 5G Sub6 connectivity, WiFi 6, NFC and POS, the battery is replaceable and can be quickly recharged via the POGO dock (sold separately). The tablet will receive
- up to 5 years of security patches
- 3 years of major update
TECHNICAL FEATURES
- display: 10.1 “1920×1200 LCD
- processor: octa-core with 6nm process
- memory: 4 / 64GB or 6 / 128GB, expandable internal memory up to 1TB
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, POGO Pin, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
- dual SIM: no (in Europe)
- S Pen: yes, integrated
- fingerprint sensor: Home button
- customization: via Active Key
- protection and resistance: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Inbox Protective Cover
- OS: Android 12 with One UI
- audio: Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones
- safety: Samsung Knox
- battery: 7.600mAh removable
- cameras:
- front: 8MP, f / 2.0
- rear: 13MP, f / 1.9, AF, LED flash
- dimensions and weight: 242.9×170.2×10.2mm for 674g (with protective cover + S Pen the weight is 833g)
AVAILABILITY AND PRICE
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro will be available on the European market starting from September at a price not yet communicated.