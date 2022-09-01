WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram may gain paid features, leak reveals

Target is planning launch a series of paid within WhatsApp, and . The news was confirmed by the folks at The Verge after an internal memo was accidentally leaked.

According to the text written by the direction of Meta, the idea is to form a group of employees who will be responsible for the creation and development of these resources.

The group, called “New Monetization Experiments”, will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury, who was previously head of research at Meta.

In principle, the new paid features should be targeted at companies, group administrators and Meta’s business partners.