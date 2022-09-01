HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram may gain paid features, leak reveals

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram may gain paid features, leak reveals

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram may gain paid features, leak reveals
Target is planning launch a series of paid features within WhatsApp, facebook and instagram. The news was confirmed by the folks at The Verge after an internal memo was accidentally leaked.

According to the text written by the direction of Meta, the idea is to form a group of employees who will be responsible for the creation and development of these resources.

The group, called “New Monetization Experiments”, will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury, who was previously head of research at Meta.

In principle, the new paid features should be targeted at companies, group administrators and Meta’s business partners.

Commenting on the matter, Meta’s vice president of monetization, John Hegeman, said the company is committed to growing its ad business. Therefore, it is not on the company’s horizon to launch a paid plan so that users do not see advertising.

However, when asked about the new group to expand monetization, the executive declined to go into details. Even so, for him, the paid resources can turn into a large slice of the company’s revenue.

Over a five-year horizon, I think it can make a pretty significant difference. We are obviously paying attention to what is happening in the industry. And I think there are a number of companies that have done interesting things in this space and I hope we can learn from and emulate over time.

This new Meta strategy is being thought of shortly after the company saw its revenues shrink in recent quarters.

