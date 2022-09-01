Instagram and Facebook could have more paid features

Meta be preparing paid for , and WhatsApp.

Following the same model that some of the popular social platforms are implementing, Meta is considering the possibility of its social applications having paid features for those users who are willing to pay for an extra.

Meta could develop payment features for its social apps

Meta is creating a new division called “Monetization Experiences” that aims to work on developing paid features.

The Meta team has not given details about it, so it is not yet known what kind of payment functions this new division will dedicate itself to. Let’s remember that Instagram already has a series of payment functions related to creators and the visibility of their content.

And a similar dynamic follows Facebook when it allows administrators to offer exclusive content in their groups in exchange for payment. However, this new initiative seems to be focused on features that could be targeted at any user willing to pay for a plus in the dynamics of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, as can be seen in John Hegeman’s comments to The Verge:

I think we see opportunities to create new types of products, features and experiences that people would be willing to pay for and excited to pay for.

Although it does not intend to base its income on this new dynamic, the Meta team believes that this strategy could have a significant contribution in the long term. We have already seen that many popular social platforms have opted for this business model, for example, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, among others.

Some offer premium features in exchange for a subscription and others bet on adding an extra on some of the most popular features of the platform. We will have to wait to see how Meta will focus this new strategy on its social apps.