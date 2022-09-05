Xiaomi, for the 210 watt charger there is a green light: debut on 13 Ultra?

- Advertisement -

A 210 watt Xiaomi has been approved by the CCC. The Chinese certification body has given its , so potentially the power supply – for which the term quick it seems inadequate – it could go on sale in a short time. From the specifications attached to the certification we learn that theMDY-13-EU (but EU shouldn’t necessarily stand for Europe) supports 5 to 20 volts of output, which allows it to recharge almost any type of pocket gadget on the market. Here are specifications and related output powers:

5 volts 3 amps: 15 watts

9 volts 3 amps: 27 watts

11 volts and 6 amps maximum: up to 66 watts

17 volts and 10.5 amps maximum – up to 178.5 watts

20 volts and 10.5 amps maximum: up to 210 watts

The peak of power it is able to reach is truly incredible, provided of course that a USB cable of adequate section is combined with it to hold and transfer 10.5 amps of current, which are no joke. Chinese manufacturers are pushing a lot on the charging powers, in particular Xiaomi who some time ago formalized the charging at 200 watts which are enough 8 minutes for full charge of a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery, e just 44 seconds to give 10% autonomy to the same fully discharged battery.

From May until now the technology has remained in the drawer, and on reflection it cannot be excluded that the MDY-13-EU just approved by 3C is precisely the one that will send actual 200 watts to compatible products, with the 10 watt difference that could be lost in heat (and it would still be a great result to just lose 5%). After all, the transition from 200 to 210 watts does not seem to be expendable for marketing purposes or useful for producing a significant variation in charging times.

For the moment, however, we can only limit ourselves to hypotheses, and wait for Xiaomi to be ready to launch the first product that supports charging at 200 or 210 watts. The main suspect is Xiaomi 13 Ultra expected by the end of the year.