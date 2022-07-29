Instagram allows you to take photos using cell phone cameras at the same time

Logo. (photo: ThirteenBits)

The toolbar that appears when recording a History of Instagram just got a new button: Dual. This recording with the front and rear at the same time, and many have found similarities with the app BeReal.

Instagram Dual is a fairly simple concept, as allows to visualize the reality of the user from both sides of the mobile device, using the main and front camera of the cell . Also, it is available for both photography and video recording.

What is BeReal, the inspiration of Instagram for the Dual function

BeReal encourages people to take photos in just a few minutes and at random times of the day. In other words, you don’t have time to plan, pose, and survey your surroundings, and you never know when your next photo might be taken. It is simply the person, as seen at each moment of the day.

If any reader is not familiar with the application, know that it has become the new social network for Generation Z.

In the week of July 11, 2022, it reported 1.7 million installs. In fact, if you visit the app store of iOS, you can find it in the first place of the Top Free Apps section (top of the free applications), while Instagram occupies the sixth place.

in an apparent attempt to copy the popular app BeReal, Instagram is rolling out its own feature (called 'Dual') to take disappearing photos using the front and back cameras simultaneously

How to use Dual on Instagram

In the case of the social network Goalthe integration is called Dual. you just have to open the app of Instagram in a smartphone and try to open the camera. Below the tool panel on the left side of the screen, you will see a new function with this name.

When enabled, Instagram will display the same interface as BeReal. It shows a small photo of the user’s face in the top corner and what their rear camera sees in a larger area. Of course, the views are reversible, and you can let the face fill the screen and the environment appear in a small frame.

However, unlike BeReal, you can use this function at any time. Fortunately, for the growing popularity of the social network, Instagram discourages users from taking photos at random times and lasting just two minutes. This is a function where two things can be displayed at once.

If you still don’t see this function, just give time to time. While Instagram displays these options to all users, some users may experience some lag.

A trick to upload photos to Instagram without losing quality

Most likely, it has happened to many users several times that when they want to upload a photo to their profile, the application has significantly cropped it.

In fact, the size Instagram allows an image is 600 x 400 px as a horizontal image and 600 x 749 px as a vertical image.

When a photo is large, Instagram will automatically crop the photo, which also reduces the quality significantly.

What you have to do to keep the quality of the photos on Instagram intact is to crop your image with the measurements that TechSmart previously showed. You can use any of these options to do it:

-InShot

-Instasize

– MOLDIV

– Photo Editor

– PicsArt

-Unfold