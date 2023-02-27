5G News
Innovation not infestation – digitising pest control

Innovation not infestation – digitising pest control

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
21 February 2023

Innovation not infestation – digitising pest control

How to easily find veterinarians and pet walkers in Latin America on the internet

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Rentokil Initial is using the latest in digital innovation to improve the age-old task of pest control. The leading experts offer a 15-point plan to improve diversity and inclusion in IT. And with all the excitement around ChatGPT, we ask whether business is ready to use the AI chatbot. Read the issue now.

