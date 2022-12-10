Huawei Watch Buds: The watch with integrated headphones is now official

The Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch, which was announced a few days ago with a 2-in-1 design with integrated headphones, has now been officially presented. The Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch is priced at 2,988 yuan (406 euros). The watch will start selling from today in China, while its sale in the world market is yet to be confirmed. The most particular feature of this watch is that it is enough to open its face to access the two wireless headphones it contains. The watch has a hinge structure and has been tested for more than 100,000 times in opening and closing actions. The weight of a single built-in earphone is only 4 grams, and each earphone has a symmetrical octagonal cylindrical design. It has a magnetic matrix and a charging ring that allows access to them in a matter of seconds. On the other hand, the headphones start charging as soon as you put them inside the watch. Small but built-in earphones with AI noise reduction for better voice calls and unrestricted music listening. In addition, they have a design with a wide touch area. As for the screen, Watch Buds offer a 1.43-inch AMOLED color screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, 326 ppi and touch interactions. Huawei Watch Buds use a stainless steel frame with perforated buttons and accept a variety of themed frames and Easyfit straps to suit your style.

health functions

Huawei Watch Buds follows the trend of Huawei smartwatches and comes loaded with loads of health and fitness features. This includes more than 80 exercise modes and more than 200 health courses. Additionally, the watch comes with a HarmonyOS 3 operating system pre-equipped with smart features like shopping, access control, and settings to manage smart devices. It also supports quick responses and payments.

Battery duration

Huawei Watch Buds arrive with a 410 mAh battery and 30 mAh batteries in the earphones. The total battery life of the entire device is 3 days, including the headphones. Specifically for headphones, you can get 4 hours of listening to music and 2.5 hours of talking with noise reduction turned on. On the other hand, you will get 3 hours to listen to music and 2 hours to talk with noise reduction turned on.