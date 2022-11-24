OPPO announces Reno 9 line with 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 16 GB of RAM

After several leaks and rumors, OPPO made the Reno 9 line official in China. It is the successor to the OPPO Reno 8 family and consists of three models: Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro Plus. The most powerful member of the series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, while the Reno Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The standard variant has the Snapdragon 778G.

OPPO Reno 9

OPPO Reno 9 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling, HDR10+ and 800nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, it features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G with Adreno 642L GPU, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. For power, it packs a 4,500mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

In cameras, the OPPO Reno 9 features a dual module with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB-C port. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface. Among other highlights, there are Hi-Res audio and stereo speakers.

Technical specifications – OPPO Reno 9

6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging

Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface

OPPO Reno 9 Pro

OPPO Reno 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling, 394ppi density, HDR10+ and 800nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, it brings MediaTek's Dimensity 8100-Max with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. For power, there is a 4,500mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

In cameras, it has a dual module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor.

In connectivity, OPPO Reno 9 Pro brings 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB-C port. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface.

Technical specifications – OPPO Reno 9 Pro

6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-Max Platform

16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging

Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface

OPPO Reno 9 Pro Plus

The most powerful variant of the family features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate, 394 ppi pixel density, HDR10+ and 800 nits peak brightness, the same display specifications as its brothers. .

The main difference is in the chipset, as it features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with Adreno 730 GPU with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of RAM storage. For power, there is a 4,700mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support.

In cameras, the OPPO Reno 9 Pro Plus has a triple module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

In connectivity, there are 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB-C port. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface.

Technical specifications – OPPO Reno 9 Pro Plus

6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

4,700 mAh battery with 80W charging

Android 13 under the ColorOS 13 interface

price and availability