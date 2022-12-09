HomeTech NewsHuawei Watch Buds, smartwatch with built-in headphones, launched in China

By Abraham
After impressing enthusiasts through rumors, leaked photos and official teasers, the Huawei Watch Buds finally arrives on the Chinese market with a two-in-one proposal — it is a smartwatch that has a pair of headphones inside and that works, it works. even as a charging case for wireless accessories.

The first product to bring this proposal arrives with a bold design, with a remarkable thickness of about 15 millimeters —not as thick, considering a less efficient design could be heavier. In addition, the wearable works with a 1.43-inch circular screen, AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, running the HarmonyOS 3 interface.

In addition to boasting a luxurious leather strap, the highlight goes to its opening —reminiscent of a pocket watch—, when it reveals the headphones. They are attached to the inside of the screen and, even if they are smaller, they have some interesting features, they are capable of important features such as external noise reduction.


You headphones last for three days when fully charged, promising 4 hours of music or 2.5 hours of talking on the phone when noise reduction is disabled. Battery life can be up to seven days when power saving mode is activated.

1670600484 829 Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch with built in headphones launched in China
1670600485 118 Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch with built in headphones launched in China

As for the watch, it brings the usual features of accessories of the type, with sleep monitoring features, blood oxygen saturation and heart rate. The Huawei Watch Buds also have modes that can track around 80 physical activities, from running to walking, cycling, rowing and even climbing.

There is also a GPS antenna and protection against splashes of water and sweat, thanks to the IP54 certificate.

1670600486 137 Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch with built in headphones launched in China

Compatible with most cell phone systems, the new smartwatch is now available in China for around R$2,200. There is no forecast for launch in other markets.

