Huawei Watch Buds, smartwatch with built-in headphones, launched in China

After impressing enthusiasts through rumors, leaked photos and official teasers, the Huawei Watch Buds finally arrives on the Chinese market with a two-in-one proposal — it is a smartwatch that has a pair of headphones inside and that works, it works. even as a charging case for wireless accessories.

The first product to bring this proposal arrives with a bold design, with a remarkable thickness of about 15 millimeters —not as thick, considering a less efficient design could be heavier. In addition, the wearable works with a 1.43-inch circular screen, AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, running the HarmonyOS 3 interface.

In addition to boasting a luxurious leather strap, the highlight goes to its opening —reminiscent of a pocket watch—, when it reveals the headphones. They are attached to the inside of the screen and, even if they are smaller, they have some interesting features, they are capable of important features such as external noise reduction.