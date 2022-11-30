Apple dominates 50.6% of the smartwatch market in the 3rd quarter of 2022, points out Counterpoint

The global smartwatch market grows every year and apple took the lead, once again, in the premium smartwatch segment in the data released by the Counterpoint Research consultancy for the third quarter of 2022. According to the numbers of Counterpoint🇧🇷 Apple grew 48% compared to 2021thanks to the strong sales of its newly released Apple Watch 8 series🇧🇷 The new generation of watches accounted for around 56% of total shipments.





Apple also dominated more than half (50.6%) of the “high-end” smartwatch market in the 3rd quarter of 2022. However, there was a slight drop in relation to the 54% share in the analysis referring to the months of April and June of this year. - Advertisement - Driven by the entry-level smartwatch segment, the global watch market grew by 30% year-on-year. India increased its share by 171% compared to 2021 and became the largest market in Q3 2022.

Other brands