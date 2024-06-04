How to know who visited my profile on Instagram is a common question among app users. However, Meta ‘s social network does not allow you to check information natively. Therefore, many curious people turn to third-party applications, such as Visitors Pro, Qmiran and Reports+ , available for Android and iPhone ( iOS ), which promise to perform the function. Downloading this type of platform, however, can lead to serious problems with data leaks, in addition to there being no proof that they fulfill what they promise.

TechTudo does not recommend downloading this type of application, and has brought a complete guide to the risks of using programs to find out who visited your Instagram account. Check out more about this type of app below and how to protect yourself from possible online intrusions.

Does the application to find out who visited you on Instagram work?

Apps to find out who visited your profile on Instagram actually point out supposed visitors. However, this information is not necessarily true. This is because names often appear randomly, which can lead to misinterpretations and unnecessary concerns. So, the conclusion is that these apps don’t work. There is no evidence that the information shown is reliable.

It is worth noting that the Instagram app does not have an official way of showing who viewed a user’s profile. In professional accounts, you can only view how many visits you received in a given period, to have more control over these numbers for business purposes.

What are the risks of using it?

Using external applications to find out who visited your Instagram profile can cause several problems for your account on the social network. For these tools to work, it is necessary to enter login data, compromising the privacy of personal information. Another problem is that this type of platform can be involved in fraudulent activities, such as sending spam and spreading malware, which can cause damage to the device and expose the curious person to online threats.

Violating Instagram’s Terms of Use can also cause complications; This is because the platform does not indicate links to third-party apps and, if it identifies use, you may suffer penalties, such as suspension or even definitive closure of your account. Therefore, in all cases, TechTudo does not recommend using this type of application.

How to protect your Instagram account from possible intrusions?

To protect your Instagram account from possible intrusions, it is recommended to only use the official version and the native functions of the social network. If a profile’s username and password are entered on a dubious platform, the credentials may be stolen and used for other purposes, such as scams. Furthermore, using third-party applications may result in account loss due to violation of the platform’s Terms of Use. Therefore, this is the most important measure to protect yourself: never share your data on apps or pages that you do not know the origin of.