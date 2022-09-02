https://www.infobae.com/que-puedo-ver/2022/09/02/el-senor-de-los-anillos-los-anillos-del-poder-te-presentamos-a-los-personajes- centrals-of-the-new-series/

With two episodes already available on the platform Amazon Prime Video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is already among the fans of this saga created by Tolkien. The story takes place thousands of years before what we know in Middle Earth in its Second Age and will tell us how the powers of the rings were forged.

Beginning in a time of relative quiet, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic elven capital of Lindon, the stunning island kingdom of Númenor, and the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will create legacies that will endure long after they are gone.

We tell you who are the central characters of this story that will surely have you trapped until the end:

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark)

Morfydd Clark plays a key character in the series. (Prime Video)

It’s the new version of the character he played Cate Blanchett in the saga of Peter Jackson. The difference is that we will see her with a sword and ready to fight. In statements to slash-film The actress referred to her character, saying, “It was like being on a school trip! I have to swim, ride a horse, climb… Galadriel is legendary. Cate Blanchett as Galadriel was legendary. Tolkien himself is legendary! [Esta versión de Galadriel] you still have a lot to learn. I had to find that balance between someone who has an element of the eternal but hasn’t seen it all yet. Don’t expect the same character.”

Elrond (Robert Aramayo)

He is a half-elf and strives to be every day. He has something in his past that torments him, added to that a bad relationship with his father, responsible for having saved the world with his mother. To top it off, his brother created Númenor. Elrond is under pressure trying to find his place in the world.

He is a half-elf and strives to be every day. He has something in his past that torments him, added to that a bad relationship with his father, responsible for having saved the world with his mother. To top it off, his brother created Númenor. Elrond is under pressure trying to find his place in the world.

Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova)

Ismael Cruz Córdova is a Puerto Rican actor who brings diversity to the cast of “The Rings of Power.” (Prime Video)

He is an elf named Arondir. But beware, he is a warrior elf who will have the mission of protecting the territories where humans live. He is in a relationship with Bronwyn (played by Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi), a healer. She is the character that gives diversity to the series.

Durin IV (Owain Arthur)

The dwarves are a key piece in the forging of the rings. (Prime Video)

Identified within the group of dwarves, Durin is an energetic and fun man. He is loyal to his people and will never betray them. He has a very important role that will be revealed throughout the episodes.

Elanor Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh)

Markella Kavenagh comes from participating in “My First Summer” and now joins this cast. (Prime Video)

He is part of the Harfoot group. Nori is a very determined, curious young woman who respects and cares for her family but loves adventure. This will play against her because she must decide between finding a safe place for her family or launching herself into new experiences. She is the queen of love and good manners.

Gilgalad (Benjamin Walker)

Gil-galad is played in the series by Benjamin Walker. (Prime Video)

He is another member of the very important elves and his name means “Radiant Star”. This character appears in the posthumous novel by Tolkien, The Silmarillion. He is an Elf king who helps forge the alliance between the free people of Middle-earth to face Sauron when he takes the mantle of the Dark Lord. Gil-Galad establishes a kingdom in Lindon, at the hands of the half-elf Elrond.

Halbrand (Charlie Vickers)

Halbrand will be very close to Galadriel. (Prime Video)

He is a human who is running from his past, where he experienced a lot of pain. He hails from the Southlands and his party is being punished for fighting on the wrong side of the war at the end of the First Age. That is why he tries to start a new life leaving behind that past. His development will change when he crosses Galadriel’s path. This link will be central throughout this first season.

Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle)

The “Mr. Selfridge” actor joins this “Rings of Power” adventure. (Prime Video)

Pharazôn is the chancellor of Númenor. He is the cousin of Míriel, the queen regent, who rules in place of his ailing father, Tar-Palantir. A reference within Númenor, this character has great love for his people and his family. According to information published on the specialized site Fandom.com, this character had great powers that he abused. In his quest to become immortal, he brought about the destruction of Númenor as a realm.

Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards)

The renowned actor Charles Edwards is another of the interpreters who join this series. (Prime Video)

He is an elf and also a Lord of Eregion. He is in turn the most famous jeweler of his time, an activity that he inherited from his grandfather Fëanor. He is the son of Curufin, a man who only reaped resentments. According to the description of Tolkien, Celebrimbor “had a completely different temperament than his father.” His goal is to build a tower in the center of Eregion to attract creative talents of all races.

