This is the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Huawei’s most interesting laptop

has also used today in Berlin, Germany, to present its new premium model, the new HUAWEI X Pro, that according to what they communicate to us, arrives in Spain in its version premium magnesium alloy with 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage at the price of 2199 euros, available from tomorrow Saturday in the official Huawei stores and online store.

In addition to the new magnesium alloy metal body instead of the classic aluminum alloy finish, which, as specified, is also pleasant to the touch, it also stands out for its screen HUAWEI FullView 14.2-inch, 3.1K (3120 x 2080) resolution, supporting P3 and sRGB dual color gamuts and featuring a 92.5% screen-to-body ratio.



The company tells us that it is the first laptop on the market to have the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certificationcapable of offering “first level” visual comfort, in addition to coming with a magnetically controlled nano-optic AR layer that reduces light reflection by 60% to improve the reading experience.

Its integrated touch panel is capable of allow a series of functions through gestures that go from taking screenshots to adjusting the volume, supporting up to a maximum of eight types of gestures.

Added to this is the function AI Gestures, which allow you to perform gestures in the air that allows, among other things, navigate between slides or even swipe left and right to play, pause or adjust the playback progress of a video.

This laptop also has six powerful speakers, as well as four microphones to pick up sound with a range of up to five meters.

The webcam could not be missing, where in this model it houses an HD front camera with Artificial Intelligence functions, where, among other aspects, it allows you to replace backgrounds with other virtual ones, improve aspects of personal beauty, and even track the subjects to via FollowCam and Eye Contact modes.

This laptop also has the Super Device function that allows you to link to mobiles and tablets, as well as monitors and smart screens from Huawei, among other devices.

On the other hand, Huawei notes that Watch D, its smartwatch device with enhanced health tracking features, introduced earlier this year, will finally hit the market as a certified medical device.

They specify that:

HUAWEI WATCH D will feature a medically certified electrocardiogram (ECG) function, a simple test to record the heart’s rhythm and electrical activity. In parallel with the launch of HUAWEI WATCH D, the medically certified ECG function will also be available on HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro in some European countries.

Image credit: Huawei