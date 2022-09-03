Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will get Android 12L with OneUI 4.1 in September, says Samsung

Google announced 12L as an operating system specially designed for large-screen devices, including foldables and tablets. According to information from , the Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G models, the generation released in 2021 by the South Korean, will be updated to the software later this month. Considering past information released by the company, Android 12L is expected to arrive under the proprietary One UI 4.1.1 interface, including as a highlight the support for the new multitasking mode allowing to perform three tasks simultaneously in a similar way to Windows, in addition to other features.

In a statement released last Thursday (1st), Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S8 Series tablets will be updated “soon” to One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L, reinforcing that the system will not be exclusive. of the Asian giant’s flexible smartphones, also reaching the new high-end tablets. - Advertisement - During an interview with The Korea Timonth, Samsung’s marketing director, Benjamin Braun, highlighted the success of the Galaxy Z Fold4 5G and Z Flip4 5G models in Europe, a region where the number of sales has doubled compared to their predecessors, showing the interest of users in cell phones.

According to Braun, the Flip version is the most popular, accounting for about 60% of orders, with the colors “Grafite” and “Bora Purple” being the most popular. The executive did not estimate the number of devices sold, only stating that the generation is being a huge success in countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Holland and the United Kingdom.

Datasheet – Galaxy Z Fold 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

Side biometric reader

S Pen support

Front camera under the 4 MP display (f/1.8)

10 MP cover camera (f/2.2)

Triple rear camera set: 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 12MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4, OIS), with 2x optical and 10x digital zoom

Dimensions: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm (open) or 67.1 x 158.2 x 16-14.4 mm (folded)

Weight: 271 grams

4,400mAh battery

Android 11 as operating system, under the One UI interface

Datasheet – Galaxy Z Flip 3

6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display (FHD+ and 120 Hz) 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

Side biometric reader

10 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Dual rear camera set: 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9 mm (open) or 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1-15.9 mm (folded)

Weight: 183 grams

3,300mAh battery

Android 11 as operating system, under the One UI interface

offers

Do you intend to invest in a Samsung foldable or does this technology still not attract you? Tell us, comment!