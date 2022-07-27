https://www.infobae.com/que-puedo-ver/2022/07/27/sigue-respirando-el-nuevo-drama-de-survivencia-de-netflix-con-la-mexicana-melissa-barrera/

After being the protagonist of the reboot of scream this year and receive praise for her work, the Mexican actress Melissa Barrera now it aims to conquer the streaming platform Netflix with Keep breathing (Keep Breathing)a survival ://voonze.com/tag/drama/">drama that promises to be one of the service’s new hits.

In the miniseries, Melissa interprets Liv Riveraa lawyer from New York who finds herself alone when her private plane crashes on the remote Canadian border and it is from there that the young woman will have to fight with nature and her own needs.

Most of the series falls on Melissa, the other actors are part of flashbacks. (Netflix)

Keep Breathing is a 30-minute, six-part series that puts a different spin on survival dramas like lost either yellowjackets and is more in tune with movies like into the wild.

The trailer of Keep breathing It showed a bit of what audiences can expect as it opens with Liv sitting inside a plane and having a nightmare. A woman in a red dress walks down a dark hallway and says, “Okay. It’s not your fault,” as Liv gently caresses the cheek of a girl lying on the bed.

infobaecomque-puedo-ver20220727sigue-respirando-el- -drama-de-survivencia-de-netflix-con-la-mexicana-melissa-barrera.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The protagonist, in addition to facing nature, must resolve her traumas. (Netflix) infobaecomque-puedo-ver20220727sigue-respirando-el- -drama-de-survivencia-de-netflix-con-la-mexicana-melissa-barrera.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The scene cuts quickly to the plane liv crashing through the trees and into a lake. There is someone else who survived the crash with her, but they don’t seem to be much help. The trailer continues with the young woman trying to find a place in the desert where her cell phone works and trying to start a fire. A pile of money on the ground suggests that she is in the middle of a crime without knowing it.

At one point in the trailer Liv falls into a bottomless pit and is even more stranded than before. There are many flashbacks of her life before the accident and it is clear that there is emotional trauma that she will have to deal with there as well. The character must not only wage a struggle with nature, her climate, flora and fauna, but also the darkest corners of her own mind.

The series was filmed during 2021 on location in Canada. (Netflix)

Part of marketing makes you believe that Keep breathing it’s a thriller, but it’s definitely more of a drama. you have to keep that in mind so you don’t expect something that leans towards horror when in reality the show is more grounded and quite moving.

In addition to Barrier also stars jeff wilbusch, austin stowell, John Paul Espinosa Y Florence Lozano. the creator of blind spot, Martin Gero and the writer Brendan Gall (who wrote several episodes of blind spot ), collaborate on this project as co-showrunners and executive producers. They both wrote the series alongside Iturri Sosa ( Gotham ). Maggie Killey (dirty john) directed the first three episodes of the series and Rebecca Rodriguez (Doom Patrol) runs the second half.

This year Melissa got rave reviews for her role in the “Scream” reboot. (Paramount Pictures)

Keep breathing the series that premieres this July 28 by Netflix .

: