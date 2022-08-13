A modern and compact video projector that triumphs on Indiegogo

Philips has triumphed on in the new crowdfunding campaign it has opened for its new video , Philips Screeneo U4reaching the funding goal set within ten minutes of opening.

And it is not for less since it is a and light video projector that allows you to have a clear and sharp image projection without moving too far from the wall used, achieving a projection of up to 120″ with a separation of 56.5 centimeters.



The company also highlights other capabilities, such as Projections in true 1080p with 60fps HD sharpnessbeing able to offer the details in a quite defined way, and REC.709 to have quite realistic colors.

It also has:

Fast autofocus, auto keystone correction, and 4-corner correction to quickly enjoy perfect, clear video wherever you project.

Of course, it will depend on an external device to obtain the content to be projected.

For it has 2 HDMI 2.1 ports enabled and one USB-A port. If you don’t want to make video projections, this device can function as a Bluetooth speaker by pairing it with the mobile device from which you want to send music or any other sound content that you want to share.

Also several audio devices can be paired. From the campaign they give the example of the private viewing of a movie between two friends, where each of them has their headphones with independent controls.

The integrated LED lamp has a lifespan of 30,000 hours, equivalent to a daily film for forty years. In addition, the device offers a and compact design that allows seamless integration anywhere.

Gone are those projection devices that took up a lot of volume. And best of all, the configuration of the equipment is carried out in a few seconds. Sponsors will be able to take their units from 649 euros, with shipments scheduled for this coming October.

More information: Kickstarter campaign