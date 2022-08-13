WhatsApp gives administrators more options to moderate groups

Soon admins will be able to have more control over who can be members of their .

At the moment, it is a test function that is added with a new moderation option. We tell you what this novelty is about.

Admins will need to approve who joins groups

Until now, can add new members by direct invitation or by sharing the link. But if someone accesses that invitation link, they can enter without the administrators having control.

That dynamic could change in the future if WhatsApp implements one of the latest features being tested. As can be seen from the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, administrators will have the ability to approve or disapprove new members joining the group.

That is, administrators will be able to approve new members manually each time a user wants to join the group, just like on Facebook. So if the administrator activates this option “Approve new participants”, the users who want to join the group will have to wait for their admission to be approved.

At the moment, there is no more information about this new option, but there is not much mystery about how it works. The administrator may see a list of all the users who are waiting so that he can approve them to join the group.

And this is just one of the features that are in testing dedicated to groups. Another option that is also being enabled for administrators is the one that allows you to delete a chat message for all group members.

All these functions are under development or in the testing stage, so we will have to wait for WhatsApp to release these new features in future updates of the stable version of the app.