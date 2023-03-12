How to watch the Oscars 2023 on iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV?

The nominees for the Oscars 2023.

This year’s nominees include some of the industry’s most talented actors and actresses, including Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Fraser.

Additionally, two shows on Apple TV+ have also been nominated for Academy Awards: “Causeway” and “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse.”

Specific nominees include Brian Tyree Henry for Supporting Actor for “Causeway” and Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud for “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse” as a writer and producer.

Also, after their performance at the 2023 Apple Music Halftime Show for the Super Bowl, Rihanna will perform the Oscar-nominated song “lift me up up” of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

How to watch the Oscars 2023?

The red carpet and pre-show coverage of the Oscars begins as previously reported on March 12 at 6:30 p.m., with the official ceremony at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are several ways to watch the ceremony online.

ABC is hosting the ceremony, and the company has a free iOS app as well as a website.

You will need to authenticate with your TV provider to gain access. If you don’t have a TV provider, many live streaming services also broadcast the ceremony, such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, SlingTV, and FuboTV.

There are several services that provide free trial periods and it is also possible to authenticate with a cable TV provider through the Academy Awards website.

If you’re an Apple user, you can also watch the Oscars on your iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV. The application of abc is available in the app store and can be downloaded on your iPad or iPhone.

In addition, the application is designed to be compatible with Apple TV and tvOS 12.0 and later.

if you have a Apple TVyou can download the application from abc in your app store Apple TV.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll need to authenticate with your TV provider to access the live stream.

In addition, the broadcast of the 2023 Academy Awards in Latin America will be available on TNT Latin Americaas well as in the account of Youtube of the Oscars.

You can’t miss the Academy Awards 2023.

The Oscars are one of the most exciting events of the year for movie fans.

If you want to watch the ceremony live, there are many options available to you, including live streaming services and the app abc for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV.

For those outside of the United States, the Oscars ceremony will be broadcast in more than 200 territories around the world.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a full list of channels and streaming services that will broadcast the ceremony in countries around the world.

Don’t miss the 95th Annual Oscars today, Sunday, March 12 at 6:30 pm ET and find out who this year’s winners are.

Some awards and nominees for the Oscars 2023.

Here we leave you the list of the most important categories of the 95th edition of the Oscar Academy Awards this year.

Best Actor:

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Spirits of the Island)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best actress:

Cate Blanchett (TAR)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere At The Same Time)

Best Direction:

Martin McDonagh (The Spirits of the Island)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything everywhere at the same time)

Steven Spielberg for (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TAR)

Ruben Ostlund (The triangle of sadness)

Best film: