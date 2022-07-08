How to set up Alexa for emergency situations

Alexa is one of the most versatile virtual assistants today, which means that there are many possibilities to perform various actions from any Echo speaker.

And since security is always a factor that we all must take into account (whether you live in a smart home or not), the question arises as to what Alexa is capable of doing. for true emergency situations.

Well, regarding this section there is a most interesting service offered by Amazon, which goes by the name Amazon Guardand what it does is provide an extra layer of home security by letting your Echo speaker listen and alert you to sounds from broken glass or smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

In addition to this, Amazon has a paid version called Guard Pluswhich is where different options are included to hear footsteps, speak, close doors, play barking sounds in case motion is detected by outside camerasactivate the siren in case of movement inside, among other things.

Amazon Guard is not available for Spain, so we must look at other options

What is the only drawback of this service? The point is that currently only available in the United Statesfor which it forces us to look for other options that serve those of us who do not live in North American territory in case of an emergency.

As a result of this and, since Alexa cannot be asked to call the emergency services directly (it will depend on each country and its laws), the only option available is that you add a safe contact, who would basically be a friend, relative or neighbor you choose so that he can call emergencies if necessary.

This it turns out to be nothing complicated and to achieve it you just have to follow the following steps:

– Enter the Alexa app on your Android or iOS device.

– Click on the section Communicationlocated at the bottom of the screen.

– Now click on the icon contactswho is in the upper right corner.

– Now press on the three points that are located in the upper right corner.

– Choose Emergency contact and follow the instructions that are indicated to create a new contact or choose an existing one.

– Finally and when said contact is already saved, you will only need to say Alexa, call my emergency contact.