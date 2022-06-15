How to set up a hotspot to share internet on iPhone

If you want to share the Internet connection of your iPhone mobile phone so that it becomes a kind of router and other devices can connect to it, you should know that it is very easy to do so, regardless of the version of the iOS operating system you have, of the which, by the way, this week we have known all the news of iOS 16.

Setting up a hotspot allows you to share mobile data with other devices, ideal when there are no Wi-Fi networks nearby.

Creating a hotspot on your iPhone mobile phone to share the Internet signal will not be a problem. In this tutorial you will find what you have to do to achieve it without complications, the procedure is safe, it will only take a couple of minutes at most. Let us begin!

Steps to set up a hotspot on your iPhone

– Enter the “Settings” of the iPhone and go to “Personal hotspot”.

– Here the most important thing is to generate a secure password so that no unwanted person joins your access point. Click on “Wi-Fi Password”.

– A text field will be enabled for you to enter the key. Once this process is finished, click on “Done”.

– Enable the option that goes by the name “Allow others to join”. The name of the hotspot will be seen at the bottom of this menu.

– Keep the “Personal Hotspot” page open. Now, take the device you want to connect, click on the name of the hotspot and connect with the password you made.

– On the iPhone lock screen you will see a link icon when the connection is active. For its part, the clock will highlight with a fluorescent green color, if you want to change the configuration, just click on it to go to the access point options menu.

– That’s all you have to do, the procedure is over and your iPhone has become a small router.