How to encrypt files on Mac easily

Security is one of the most important factors to keep computers and mobiles protected, as well as the data stored on them. A good way to keep information shielded is to encrypt it.

Knowing how to encrypt files on your Mac will prevent others from easily accessing your personal information.

In this article, we will explain how to add an extra layer of security to your Mac computer. You will keep intruders and hackers at bay, as the encryption method is almost impossible to hack. Here we will give some procedures to encrypt files that are useful and easy to apply. Let us begin!

How to encrypt files with FileVault 2

FireVault 2 is built into the macOS OS, so you don’t need to download any software. What it does is turn the drive into an XTS-AES-128 encrypted volume that it keeps locked with a 256-bit password. It is very simple, without the key you cannot access the data, allowing the Mac to be extremely secure. The most important thing, logically, is that you do not forget the recovery password of the computer.

– Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner and choose “System Preferences”.

– Now, select “Security and privacy”.

– Press on the padlock and enter your administrator name and password.

– Tap on the FileVault tab and read the warning that will be displayed on the screen. When you encrypt your startup disk, you will protect all the folders and files on it. Choose “Enable FileVault”.

– You can then choose whether you want iCloud to have the ability to unlock the drive, or whether you prefer to create a recovery key. When you have chosen what you like the most, click on “Continue”.

– In case you have chosen the recovery key option, the password will be displayed. Write down the password and put it in a safe place that you will not forget. Then select “Continue”.

– At this point, you will have to restart your Mac when prompted. The encryption process can take many hours, but it happens in the background, so you can continue using your computer without any problem.

How to encrypt files with Encrypto

The macOS system does not provide an option to encrypt files separately, so you have to use a third-party program. Right now, Encrypto is the best app for the job as it uses AES-256 encryption and is free.

– Go to the App Store, search for the “Encrypto” app and install it.

– Being inside the app, drag the file you want to encrypt to the yellow area and drop it there.

– You must attach a password to protect the information. Do this very carefully, as there is no verification option.

– The document will be encrypted and two options will be enabled. You can choose “Share file” to attach it to an email or insert it into Notes, Messages, etc.

– The encrypted information will be saved as a “.crypto” file. Click on the encryption to open Encrypto.

– You will have to enter the key and choose “Decrypt” to unlock and access the document.