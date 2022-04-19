How to empty the “Other” folder to recover space on iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Apple devices have a limited amount of storage that cannot be expandable by memory cards, as it happens in Android. This means that, on occasions, especially in devices that are a few years old, the available space may run out.

The “Others” space accumulates temporary data, cache and support files of some apps and the operating system itself

In addition to resorting to Cloud storage (starting with Apple’s own iCloud) and various ways to free up space on iOS devices, you can also clean up different files left inside iPhone or iPad categorized under “Other” categoryas shown when accessing the “Settings – General – iPhone Storage” section.

In the bar that appears in that section, that category is marked in gray, and it will be higher or lower depending on different variables (installed and uninstalled apps, stored files, browser cache or streaming applications…). From iOS, too many details about the content of “Others” are not offered beyond referring to resources used by the system, whose value can vary depending on the needs of the system. The problem comes when many of these temporary files accumulate and subtract the always precious and scarce storage space of the iPhone or iPad.

The easiest way to completely free up space within the “Other” category goes through the following steps:

-Make a backup of the device.

-Reset it.

-Restore the backup.

A somewhat laborious procedure but that will end almost all of the temporary files of “Others”. An alternative is to review the different installed apps to reduce the caches that each of them generates. In this aspect, web browsers, apps corresponding to messaging and social networks or content streaming apps are especially generators of temporary files.

To free up that space, for example in the Safari browser, it must be accessed through the Settings section – Safari – Clear history and website data” by clicking on the “Clear history and data” option.

In the case of messages (both SMS and iMessage) they can be kept or deleted with different temporary options: always, one year or 30 days.

Finally, an alternative to free up space, and which indirectly also involves lightening what is stored in “Others”, is to execute the option uninstall less used apps. This can lead to the release of several Gb of space on the device, and does not mean the loss of documents and data, which will be saved to be able to recover them if at any time you decide to reinstall those apps.

