How to activate the new Instagram direct messages

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Direct messages on Instagram are receiving a complete renovation that adds different features with the aim of improving communication. Two years ago Instagram made it possible to send direct messages from the web, but it continues to improve this section with a series of new features that have just arrived.

The novelties in the direct messages of Instagram are activated through a video call

Thus, among the novelties that are incorporated are the following:

-React in conversations through emoji.

-Create animated chats.

-Add funds.

-Establish ephemeral communications with private messages that disappear after a while.

It is a series of novelties that will not arrive all at once, but will do so in a staggered manner starting next week.

Of course, to activate these new functions it is necessary to have the collaboration of another user of the platform since only the option appears that allows you to activate them when you are having a video call. And of course, have Instagram activated to the latest version of the application.

How to use the new Instagram direct messages

With the conveniently updated app, follow these steps to activate these new features:

-To access to the private messages section.

-Pressr about user chat.

-Press on the camera icon at the top of the screen.

-Start the videocall.

-When you startclick on “Multimedia content” at the bottom of the screen.

-To select the “TV shows and movies” section, represented by an icon in the shape of a television.

-Press on “Update Message Feature”.

-Confirm.

This will cause the new options added to direct messages to be updated in the app, but the application must first be closed and reopened for the changes to take effect. From that moment on, the icon of Instagram’s direct messages will be changed to that of Messenger, although it could take several hours until the update is complete.

.