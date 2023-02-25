How Spotify’s AI-powered DJ works

- Advertisement -

Spotify is the most used music streaming platform in the world, with more than 490 million users. Much of its success is explained by the personalization of the content it offers users.

Spotify DJ is even able to add comments about the songs thanks to a synthesized voice

Along with personalized recommendations and lists, now the company goes a step further with its latest innovation, DJ, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that works as a guide to finding the music you’ll love.

DJ is a beta program that has been designed to know the musical tastes of the user in such a precise way that it is able to select the songs that you like the most, and all with the help of AI technology. In addition, it is also capable of offering a selection of new music that matches your preferences.

This is how the Spotify DJ works with Artificial Intelligence

The idea is simple: the DJ connects to the user’s Spotify account and scans their playlists as well as their listening history and looks for new tracks and artists that might interest them. With this information he is able to select a personalized playlist, which will adapt to his tastes and preferences.

One of the coolest features of the DJ is its ability to generate relevant feedback on the songs you’re listening to. The OpenAI AI system is used to provide useful information about music, artists and genres, which enriches the listening experience. All this is presented through an artificially generated but incredibly realistic voice thanks to the voice technology of the Sonantic company.

Besides, DJ is an assistant that learns from the user and adjusts to your musical preferences. If you’re ever not satisfied with your music selection, you can hit the DJ button and select a new playlist. DJ will collect this information to fine-tune its future recommendations and offer even more personalized options.

How to turn on Spotify DJ

DJ is available in English for premium users in the US and Canada and can be accessed from the music section of the Spotify app on both iOS and Android. In the future, it will be released in other countries as well.

To activate DJ you have to follow these steps:

-Open the Spotify app.

-Go to the music feed.

-Press on the DJ button.

From that moment DJ will offer a personalized selection of music to which he will add comments about the songs or the artists. In the event that the selection is not the one that best suits the user’s tastes or mood, simply press the DJ button that appears at the bottom right of the screen to change genre, artist or mood.