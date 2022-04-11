How not to pay roaming with international eSIMs

Now that the pandemic is subsiding in much of the world, many of us are preparing to resume international travel.

The easiest way to move around an unknown country is through our mobile phones, thanks to map apps, text translation, means of transport, etc. And of course, we all like to share our trips with family and friends through messaging apps and social networks.

Therefore, between the preparations for the trip, You can not miss getting a SIM that allows us to enjoy a data connection and calls at the destination of our trip.

Holafly, an eSIM to avoid roaming abroad

hellofly is a company founded in 2018 to provide solutions to travelers who have lived the experience of

stranded without internet or have received very expensive phone bills after returning from a trip due to high international roaming costs.

The company offers eSIM data cards for more than 100 destinations, but also They also offer eSIMs, so you can have Internet as soon as you land and never pay for roaming again.

Through various data plans, they provide the peace of mind of staying connected to the Internet during

travels.

Why use an eSIM to travel?

If your phone only has a SIM card slot, you may want to keep your regular number so you can be contacted by people who don’t know you’re traveling.

In that case, if your phone has eSIM support, you can carry both your regular SIM card and your eSIM card, setting the phone to use the eSIM data settings.

In addition, the eSIM offers immediate delivery worldwide. You can contract a mobile data plan for another country and activate it instantly, without having to wait to receive a plastic card or having to go to a store. In fact, you can even buy it at the airport as soon as you arrive in the country, if you have not done so in advance.

The use of an eSIM also prevents us from losing or damaging our SIM card pSince we can keep it tucked into our device all the time.

Another quality of eSIMs is that you can use them as MultiSIM, that is, maintain a single plan with the same number and amount of data spread over different devices (mobile phones, tablets). Also, when

trips, you will not have to physically exchange your national SIM for a SIM from the destination country (if you choose this type of Internet connection).

Finally, the eSIM is the sustainable alternative to the physical SIM. The use of the eSIM contributes to reducing the use of plastics and CO2 emissions and the consumption of raw materials associated with their manufacture.

What should I take into account before getting an eSIM?

The most important thing is that you need to have a compatible mobile. Currently only high-end models of major phone brands such as Apple, Samsung, Google, etc. are supported. If you are not sure if your phone supports eSIM, you can check she is ready

Another important aspect is that you need to be connected to a WiFi network to install the eSIM. For the installation of the eSIM to be completed successfully, it is absolutely necessary to have a good internet connection.

This is why it is recommended to do the installation at home, a few hours before the trip, or if you are already at your destination, from a private WiFi network.

And finally, the data offer is not unlimited. Unlike physical SIM cards, eSIMs do not yet have unlimited data packages, although it will be a matter of time before the offer is equalized

Conclusions

If you are planning to travel to a foreign country and your smartphone is compatible with eSIM, getting an eSIM from Holafly will allow you to leave everything ready at home so that as soon as you land, you have an internet connection.

In addition, since it does not require the sending of a physical card, the eSIM installation process is immediate.



