TikTok tools to edit videos

TikTok is a complete application, it has everything you need to edit videos from the same app, without having to download third-party applications to carry out this task successfully. The social network even has augmented reality filters.

TikTok allows you to add many effects to bring the videos to life within the platform.

In fact, within the social network itself there are so many options available for editing that it can get a bit overwhelming, as it’s hard to know where to start. For this reason, if you are just starting out on TikTok, we will tell you how you can easily edit TikTok videosknowing how to make the most of the options available in the system:

– Add sound: the option is located at the top center, in case the video lacks audio, it is a good idea to add a background song. TikTok will suggest songs based on the content of the video to be posted, but there is the option to search for a particular track for the occasion. The scissor-shaped icon is used to cut sections and the volume can be adjusted in the option in the lower right area.

– Text: it is available from the “Aa” icon in the top right corner. The app allows you to write a personalized message and choose the type of font and its color. The “Voice to text” option is capable of typing what is dictated to it, it is not perfect, but it does the job.

– Stickers: As always, stickers add a fun twist to the task of editing TikTok videos. These can be placed anywhere and many of them will move while the video is playing. In the search bar you can search for any type of sticker, if it exists, TikTok will have it available.

– Effects: these are made to add flair to TikTok videos, there are visual, motion, transition effects and more. To add it, just press and hold the effect icon to attach it to a section of the video. The red areas on the video timeline indicate the precise moment when the selected effect will be activated. To remove an effect that hasn’t matched, just press the “Back” arrow on the right.

– Adjust clips: TikTok can reduce the length of the video by adjusting the clips. You just have to touch and drag the sides of the video timeline that are colored red to cut the beginning or ending segments. The timer icon will serve to speed up or slow down the playback of the content.

– Narration: It is used to record a voiceover and add it when editing videos on TikTok. Just drag the slider across the video to the point where you want to record your voice. Once there, the record button must be pressed to overlay that section with the voice. The final result can be heard, if it is to the user’s liking, they must click on “Save”. If it didn’t turn out right, just press “Undo” to try again.

