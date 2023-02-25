HMD Global announces new Nokia C32 and C22 and G22 smartphones in partnership with iFixit

HMD Global, the company that owns the Finnish company Nokia, announced this Saturday (25) the launch of the Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 smartphones with balanced specifications and plenty of battery life. The manufacturer also revealed an important novelty for users: the G22 model is the first of the brand to be compatible with iFixit.
As the manufacturer explains, the recent collaboration with the iFixit program offers easy access to guides, tools and spare parts for the Nokia G22, so the owner can repair the device. Nokia is not the first brand to adhere to the “do it yourself” method, since Google and Samsung act in the same way on some phones.
“The new Nokia G22 has been developed with a repairable design to keep it going for longer. This feature, along with the improved image of the Nokia C32 and the greater durability of the Nokia C22, adds even more value to the C series”, emphasizes Adam Ferguson, Head of Global Product at HMD Global.
According to the company, the Nokia G22 is the first mobile phone from the Nordic brand to be designed with a focus on easy repairability, an aspect that is often overlooked by manufacturers. This model stands out for valuing sustainability, having 100% recycled plastic on its back, contributing to the future of the environment.
The G22 also features OZO Playback for enhanced bass and clearer sound, two years of Android OS updates and three years of monthly security updates. This version also has an extended three-year warranty at no extra cost to the consumer.
Moving on to the C lineup, the Nokia C32 comes equipped with a good set of photo sensors even though it’s an entry-level device: there’s a 50-megapixel camera with stellar imaging algorithms. It comes equipped with Android 13 software and premium tempered glass construction with flat sides.
The C22, meanwhile, boasts enormous durability with IP52 protection, 2.5D tempered glass and a rigid metal chassis housed in a strong polycarbonate unibody design. It has a dual camera setup with 13 MP sensors positioned at the rear.
Nokia C32
Nokia C22
- Nokia G22: Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue colors
- 4/64 GB
- 4/128GB
- Nokia C32: Charcoal, Autumn Green and Beach Pink colors
- 3/64 GB
- 4/128GB
- Nokia C22: colors Midnight Black and Sand
- 2/64GB and 3/64GB
Interested in these new Nokia smartphones? Tell us, comment!
*Cover image: Nokia mobile phone depiction.