HMD Global announces new Nokia C32 and C22 and G22 smartphones in partnership with iFixit

HMD Global, the company that owns the Finnish company Nokia, announced this Saturday (25) the launch of the Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 smartphones with balanced specifications and plenty of battery life. The manufacturer also revealed an important novelty for users: the G22 model is the first of the brand to be compatible with iFixit.

As the manufacturer explains, the recent collaboration with the iFixit program offers easy access to guides, tools and spare parts for the Nokia G22, so the owner can repair the device. Nokia is not the first brand to adhere to the “do it yourself” method, since Google and Samsung act in the same way on some phones.

“The new Nokia G22 has been developed with a repairable design to keep it going for longer. This feature, along with the improved image of the Nokia C32 and the greater durability of the Nokia C22, adds even more value to the C series”, emphasizes Adam Ferguson, Head of Global Product at HMD Global.