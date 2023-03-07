Windows 11 integrates artificial intelligence into this famous feature

After you’ve listed it on Bing, Skype, and Edge, Microsoft announced that the artificial intelligence arrives at through a box that will be located on the taskbar.

Through an update, the company intends to integrate this technology with the aim of facilitating searches and “improve the way people use their PC”,

“Hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users will be able to gain access to this incredible new technology to search, chat, answer questions, and generate content from the Windows taskbar,” Panos Panay, the company’s chief product officer, said in a statement. through a statement.

AI comes to Windows 11

According to Microsoftthe search box of its operating system has five hundred million users every month, for this reason they wanted to give priority to its integration with the artificial intelligence behind Bingwhat is GPT from OpenAI.

After the update, users will find a search box on the taskbar from which they can make any type of query, so that the chatbot will answer them based on its database and the sources it finds on the web.

Likewise, this tool is used to generate texts, ask for recommendations such as recipes, create lists, among other alternatives.

To start using it, users must be part of the preliminary version of Bing, a request that is made by entering this link: www.bing.com/new. To then make the update of the operating system that is already available.

Other new features of Windows 11

In addition to the integration of artificial intelligence, the operating system will have other new features. For example, users will now be able to link their iPhone mobile device directly to their PC with Windows 11 via a new preview of Phone Link for iOS.

This will allow people who have these cell phones to answer calls and messages from the computer, as well as access content stored in iCloud.

For Android users, Phone Link also added other features. For those of you with Samsung devices, it’s made it simple to turn on your phone’s personal hotspot to just one click from within the Wi-Fi network list on your PC.

The Recent Websites feature was also enabled, giving people the ability to move all their current browsing history to continue page views from one device to another.

The operating system made adjustments in the Windows Studio Effects section for video calls. Options like background blur, eye contact, and auto framing are now possible from the taskbar in preferred communication applications.

The Quick Assist platform received a new design. This application allows one user to help another remotely with configuration issues and computer settings. With the changes, one person will have the possibility to take control or share the screen so that the other makes the changes through a more fluid communication, thanks to the integration of a laser pointer.

Finally, the Notepad will have an important addition and it is the integration of the tabs. This tool will allow you to have several sheets open to better order the work and alternate the texts faster. To create a new tab you will have to press ‘+’.