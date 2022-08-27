Heise’s webinar series: Ethical Hacking for Admins

In five online training courses, from September 1st to 29th, interested parties can be trained as penetration testers.

The IT security situation is becoming increasingly tense and accordingly people are being sought everywhere who have the necessary knowledge to protect the infrastructures of companies and government organizations from attacks. But instead of just reacting, security experts are increasingly looking at systems to be protected from the attacker’s point of view in order to be able to secure them better.

IT professionals who are interested in how to do something like this will get an introduction to the world of benign hackers in September with the voonze Academy’s webinar series “ for ”. In five webinars with a total of 20 hours of professional knowledge, you will go from beginner to penetration tester and learn how to collect information about systems that can be reached in the network, how to plan and execute attacks, and what the typical vulnerabilities look like.

From the basics of pentesting to shells, backdoors and password hacking, participants in the training courses learn everything they need to know to examine systems – for example in their own company – for vulnerabilities and then close them. The webinar series covers, among other things, typical security gaps in network protocols and injection attacks of all kinds against web applications in detail. IT security expert Eric Amberg uses many clear examples and imparts his knowledge with numerous practical exercises. The format of the online training leaves the participants plenty of room for interaction and questions. The appointments:

September 1st: Information gathering & pentesting basics

September 8: Shells & Backdoors

September 15: gateway network protocols

September 22: Password hacking

September 29: Website vulnerability: Injection attacks

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five appointments at once, you can save a lot with an annual subscription to the voonze Academy for 495 euros compared to individual sales and also get access to over 80 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included.

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series.


