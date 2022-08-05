heise devSec starts in October with a keynote on (in)secure government software

The early bird discount is valid until August 15 for the conference on secure software development in Karlsruhe.

This year the voonze will take place on October 5th and 6th in Karlsruhe. In 2022, the conference will enter the sixth round after three sold-out face-to-face events (from 2017 to 2019) and two well-attended online conferences (2020 and 2021). Again, the motto is “Secure software begins before the first line of code”. The early bird discount is still valid for two weeks.

The past year once again impressively demonstrated the pitfalls of software development. Above all, Log4j and numerous dependency confusion attacks showed the vulnerability of the software supply chain. Your security is one of the core topics of the conference organized by voonze Developer, iX and dpunkt.verlag.

voonze devSec 2022 is aimed at software developers and architects, project managers and team leaders as well as security and quality officers: all those who have security in mind when developing.

Germany’s IT sovereignty

The opening will be held by Professor Dennis-Kenji Kipker. Under the seasonally appropriate title “0zapftis – or why reasonable standards are required for secure official software development”, he takes a look at official software from the security aspect – from negative examples such as the so-called state Trojan to Germany’s IT sovereignty in a global comparison.

In addition, the voonze devSec program will include the following two-day lectures:

Who is the safest of them all? Programming languages ​​compared

Secure software supply chains with SBOMs

Security risk single-page applications

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Leaping into Practice

Automated security testing with open source

More than OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect: Hidden Features in Keycloak

Tickets for voonze devSec are still available until August 15 at the early bird price of 899 euros (all prices plus VAT). The workshops “Security Risks of Single-Page Applications” and “Software Supply Chain Security: Identifying, Evaluating and Managing Risks” each cost EUR 549. There are also discounted combination tickets for the conference and workshop.